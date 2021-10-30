We Finally Know When The Real Housewives Of Miami Reboot Will Premiere
"The Real Housewives of Miami" is finally coming back to our screens. The Floridian edition of the infamous reality franchise will be bringing the drama for Season 4 after leaving the airwaves following a three season stint back in 2013.
The somewhat surprising news was officially confirmed in February when it was announced that the streaming service Peacock (owned by NBCUniversal, which also owns Bravo) had opted to revive the series, marking the first in the franchise's history to not air first on Bravo (via Variety). The other major versions of the franchise, such as Beverly Hills, New York City, Orange County, and New Jersey, all still air on the network.
As soon as the big news was announced, fans began speculating who would be making up the "RHOM" cast and whether any familiar faces from the original run would be popping up again. Two people who seemingly made it pretty clear they weren't interested? Joanna Krupa and Lea Black. TMZ reported in February that both had ruled out a return, mainly because neither spends all their time in Miami anymore.
The outlet also claimed the show's casting team had "reached out to several other former 'RHOM' cast members to gauge their interest in the reboot." Well, Now we know exactly who those OGs and who got the call are, as well as when we can expect to see what are sure to be some epic heated (literally) catfights go down...
The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 cast and airdate
Get ready for palm trees and flamingos, because "The Real Housewives of Miami" Season 4 will debut on Peacock in December. The streamer made the exciting announcement on Twitter on October 29, not only dropping the air date, but also the cast list. So, let's grab a cocktail and dive in...
The original castmembers returning are Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen (yes, that one. The former bestie to Kim Kardashian and ex-wife of Scottie Pippen), and Lisa Hochstein. OGs Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be back, but in "friend" roles, rather than main cast members. As for the "RHOM" newbies? Well, get ready to meet Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin, who are all joining in main roles, while Kiki Barth is joining in a friend capacity.
As well as being the first franchise not to get its debut Bravo network, the revival also marks another important first as Julia's role on the show marks the first time an openly gay woman has been cast on the Housewives series (per Screen Rant). Julia's wife is none other than tennis superstar Martina Navratilova, with the two tying the knot back in 2014.
As fans know, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham Burke came out in 2020, but was not formally out when she was first cast.
Hold on to your pool floaties everyone, because there could be shade a plenty in Miami!