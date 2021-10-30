We Finally Know When The Real Housewives Of Miami Reboot Will Premiere

"The Real Housewives of Miami" is finally coming back to our screens. The Floridian edition of the infamous reality franchise will be bringing the drama for Season 4 after leaving the airwaves following a three season stint back in 2013.

The somewhat surprising news was officially confirmed in February when it was announced that the streaming service Peacock (owned by NBCUniversal, which also owns Bravo) had opted to revive the series, marking the first in the franchise's history to not air first on Bravo (via Variety). The other major versions of the franchise, such as Beverly Hills, New York City, Orange County, and New Jersey, all still air on the network.

As soon as the big news was announced, fans began speculating who would be making up the "RHOM" cast and whether any familiar faces from the original run would be popping up again. Two people who seemingly made it pretty clear they weren't interested? Joanna Krupa and Lea Black. TMZ reported in February that both had ruled out a return, mainly because neither spends all their time in Miami anymore.

The outlet also claimed the show's casting team had "reached out to several other former 'RHOM' cast members to gauge their interest in the reboot." Well, Now we know exactly who those OGs and who got the call are, as well as when we can expect to see what are sure to be some epic heated (literally) catfights go down...