Who Is Braunwyn Windham-Burke's New Girlfriend?

Viewers first met Braunwyn Windhan-Burke on Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." She came back for a second season and, by the end of the Season 15 premiere in October 2020, Braunwyn admitted she's an alcoholic. She shared a post on Instagram that same day, revealing, "When we started this season I was 12 days sober." In an essay for Glamour, Braunwyn wrote that she "never had a healthy relationship with alcohol" admitting that she would drink until she "blacked out or got sick."

That wasn't Braunwyn's only revelation in 2020. In December, she came out via a video announcement with GLAAD. "I like women. I'm gay," she revealed. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now." Upon hearing this, many fans wrongly assumed that meant Braunwyn and her husband of 20 years, Sean, were over. "Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house," the reality star explained. The same day the interview dropped, she posted a photo of her girlfriend Kris on her Instagram Story, per People. In April, a source revealed to People that the pair had split because "[t]hey were at two very different places in their lives."

At the launch party of Dave Quinn's highly anticipated book, "Not All Diamonds and Rose," Braunwyn attended with her new girlfriend. So, who's the new woman in this Real Housewife's life?