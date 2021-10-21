Who Is Braunwyn Windham-Burke's New Girlfriend?
Viewers first met Braunwyn Windhan-Burke on Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." She came back for a second season and, by the end of the Season 15 premiere in October 2020, Braunwyn admitted she's an alcoholic. She shared a post on Instagram that same day, revealing, "When we started this season I was 12 days sober." In an essay for Glamour, Braunwyn wrote that she "never had a healthy relationship with alcohol" admitting that she would drink until she "blacked out or got sick."
That wasn't Braunwyn's only revelation in 2020. In December, she came out via a video announcement with GLAAD. "I like women. I'm gay," she revealed. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now." Upon hearing this, many fans wrongly assumed that meant Braunwyn and her husband of 20 years, Sean, were over. "Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house," the reality star explained. The same day the interview dropped, she posted a photo of her girlfriend Kris on her Instagram Story, per People. In April, a source revealed to People that the pair had split because "[t]hey were at two very different places in their lives."
At the launch party of Dave Quinn's highly anticipated book, "Not All Diamonds and Rose," Braunwyn attended with her new girlfriend. So, who's the new woman in this Real Housewife's life?
Braunwyn Windham-Burke met her girlfriend through another real housewive
Braunwyn Windham-Burke was fired after just two seasons on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but that did not stop her from attending the launch party of Dave Quinn's tell-all book "Not All Diamonds and Rose," filled with juicy behind-the-scenes secrets about the making of the famous franchise. She walked the red carpet for the first time with her new girlfriend, hair colorist Jamie Parton, per Us Weekly. The pair, who have been dating for a few weeks, met through "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star D'Andra Simmons two years earlier. It wasn't until Parton reached out to Braunwyn for sobriety advice, however, that the pair reconnected. "We started messaging. And when I was out here [in NYC], we hooked up," the reality star told Us Weekly.
Braunwyn also told the outlet that she was splitting her time between the east and west coast. "I get to come out here [to NYC] and date and be single and really live my, like, best Carrie Bradshaw life. There's a lot more gay women here. In Orange County, I think, there's three," she teased. "And I already dated them." It looks like Braunwyn is really living her best life!