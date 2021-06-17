How RHOC's Kelly Dodd Really Feels About Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Kelly Dodd's time has been up on Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" for some time, according to most fans who have repeatedly called for her firing after remarks about Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, coronavirus, and even Andy Cohen. Even some popular Bravo podcasts like "Know That Pod" went so far as to not even cover "RHOC" in 2020-2021 because of Kelly's politics and antics. So when it was announced in June 2021 that her contract had not been renewed for the next "RHOC" season (and, this must have hurt for Kelly, was being replaced by returning Housewife Heather Dubrow), it wasn't all that shocking to the Bravo-verse.

However, it seems that Kelly is having some trouble wrapping her head around the news and is now blaming Braunwyn Windham-Burke (whose contract was also not renewed) for the cast shake-up. She posted a screenshot of a text between her and Braunwyn on Instagram, in which Braunwyn asks Kelly how she is handling the news. In the text thread, Kelly goes off on Braunwyn, writing, "This is all your fault. We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political 'woke' BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony story lines didn't help either."

In typical Kelly fashion, she continued to rant about Braunwyn in the Instagram caption. Read on to find out what else she had to say.