How RHOC's Kelly Dodd Really Feels About Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Kelly Dodd's time has been up on Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" for some time, according to most fans who have repeatedly called for her firing after remarks about Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, coronavirus, and even Andy Cohen. Even some popular Bravo podcasts like "Know That Pod" went so far as to not even cover "RHOC" in 2020-2021 because of Kelly's politics and antics. So when it was announced in June 2021 that her contract had not been renewed for the next "RHOC" season (and, this must have hurt for Kelly, was being replaced by returning Housewife Heather Dubrow), it wasn't all that shocking to the Bravo-verse.
However, it seems that Kelly is having some trouble wrapping her head around the news and is now blaming Braunwyn Windham-Burke (whose contract was also not renewed) for the cast shake-up. She posted a screenshot of a text between her and Braunwyn on Instagram, in which Braunwyn asks Kelly how she is handling the news. In the text thread, Kelly goes off on Braunwyn, writing, "This is all your fault. We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political 'woke' BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony story lines didn't help either."
In typical Kelly fashion, she continued to rant about Braunwyn in the Instagram caption. Read on to find out what else she had to say.
Kelly Dodd says Braunwyn is a liar
Kelly Dodd further blasted Braunwyn Windham-Burke in the caption to her screenshot on Instagram. She wrote, "She said she was fired from the show because we all didn't like her because she's gay. Not because she's a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like shit and made no effort to be friends with us. Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she's a terrible mother. Not because she's a horrible person to her husband. The only reason she was fired is because she is gay. What a f*cking nut job classic narcissist!"
But Dodd is probably pointing her finger in the wrong direction. Earlier in the year, Andy Cohen told Vulture that while he found her "troublesome," he felt Kelly should be allowed to have her opinions and shriek about them on national television. He even added that Bravo is about "escapism" and its stars shouldn't be "on trial for their political and cultural views."
Bravo is a business after all, and "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" reportedly had much lower ratings in Season 15. Whether that was due to Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson's absence or fans boycotting due to Kelly is impossible to know. But Kelly's departure likely has nothing to do with anything anyone said about her and more about production wanting to freshen up the OG franchise. And let's be honest, it's about time.