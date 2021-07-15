Who Are The Rumored New Cast Members Of Real Housewives Of Miami?

Fans were overjoyed when they learned that Bravo would be rebooting its short-lived, but much beloved "Real Housewives of Miami" for NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Now we just have to be patient as we wait to hear more news about a release date, how many episodes, and of course, who will be in the cast. But let's be honest, patience has never exactly been our strong suit.

Andy Cohen has said that "Miami" was canceled because ratings took a serious nosedive after Mama Elsa left the show. "The reason that we let it go was, I remember the ratings went down toward the end of the season," he said via Instagram Stories (per Reality Blurb). "Which never happens. Like it went down for the reunion, and if it's going down toward the end that's just never a good sign."

Ratings may have been low back in 2013, but there has clearly been enough fan support in the years since to bring it back. So will the new season pick up with the OG cast from earlier seasons? Will there be a whole new crop of women? Will Wendy Williams be a part of the cast? (She's offered.) Here's what we know.