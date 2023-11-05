The Erin Foster And Chad Michael Murray Cheating Scandal Explained

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush's marriage may have been short, but the drama surrounding their relationship has been long-lived. The "One Tree Hill" co-stars tied the knot in April 2005, but split in February 2006. At the time, Bush pushed to have the whole ordeal annulled on the basis of fraud. Their split was later finalized as a divorce, but rumors of infidelity swirled around their romance.

Before Bush, Murray dated actor Erin Foster from 2001 to 2002. On October 19, "The O.C." alum dropped a bombshell on her podcast alongside her sister, Sara Foster. According to Erin, Murray was not single when he started dating Bush. "I mean yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way while we were living together," Erin claimed while speaking to her sister on their "The World's First Podcast" (via People). Erin mentioned that the scandal was covered by the gossip blog DeuxMoi. "By the way, though, DeuxMoi's not — they don't lie. I mean, and that is what happened," her sister Sara added. "I've moved on, though. I'm over it now. I mean, just barely over it," Erin said, referring to being cheated on.

Those claims of infidelity sparked a heated response from Hilarie Burton, who worked on "One Tree Hill" with Murray and Bush for the length of their relationship.