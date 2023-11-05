A Look At Robert F. Kennedy's Grandson Conor's Legal Troubles

You may be familiar with the theory of the Kennedy family curse and the tragedies, trouble, and accidents that have revolved around that name and political dynasty. Well, people seem to think Conor Kennedy is a victim of the supposed curse, as he has had several legal troubles these past couple of years.

Conor is the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mary Kennedy, who tragically passed away due to suicide in 2012, per People. Although he comes from a famous family, Conor is most known for his former romance with musician Taylor Swift. The two had a brief connection during the summer of 2012 after the "Karma" singer was seen hanging out with Conor and the Kennedy family in Massachusetts in July, per Us Weekly. Just a month later, it was confirmed that the two decided to "officially" date.

However, the romance would be practically shorter than one of Swift's songs because, by September 2012, the couple called it quits. The two reportedly stayed amicable after the breakup, which was due to the distance that the two faced.

Since their breakup, Conor has fallen relatively under the radar. But just a year after his split from the Grammy-winning musician, the young Kennedy began getting into legal trouble. His problems with the law only continued in the coming years, and we're here to fill you in on every time Conor was arrested.