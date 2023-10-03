How Conor Kennedy's Family Felt About His Romance With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is unabashedly a big fan of the Kennedys, and once upon a time, she was in love with a Kennedy. That's right, you may never have known about the relationship as he was only a blip in the radar, but Swift used to date Conor Kennedy, albeit briefly.

In an interview with Vogue in 2012, the "Red" singer admitted to being the biggest fan girl of the famous family, having allotted much of her time to learning about the Kennedys. "The only time in my life I have ever been starstruck was meeting Caroline and Ethel Kennedy," she dished. "I got to spend the afternoon with Ethel a couple of weeks ago. She is one of my favorites because you look back at the pictures of her and Bobby and they always look like they are having the most fun out of everybody. You know, eleven kids, all these exotic animals on their property. I've read a lot about them." Interestingly, that same year, she was spotted canoodling Conor at Hyannis Port in Massachusetts, a few months after her romance ended with Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is coincidentally a Kennedy cousin. Conor's mom, Mary Kennedy, had just died then, and a source told Us Weekly that Swift had "been a real shoulder to cry on" for Conor.

Because of this, the Kennedys have reportedly grown fond of the star, and apparently, they're longtime fans of her, too.