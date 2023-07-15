Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Is All Grown Up And Looks Nothing Like His Dad

With a dad like Arnold Schwarzenegger, his son Patrick Schwarzenegger has big shoes to fill and he seems to be following in his father's footsteps. Born on September 18, 1993, he is the third child of Arnold and Maria Shriver and the only one out of his siblings to pursue a career in the spotlight. At the age of 13, he appeared in his first movie, "The Benchwarmers," and then went on to star in "Stuck in Love" and "Grown Ups 2," among other films.

Patrick definitely inherited his parents' work ethic, as he started his own clothing and accessory line, Project360, when he was in high school. He also stepped into the modeling world and was signed to L.A. Models. However, like his father, he has acting in his blood and told Variety that he prefers starring in roles rather than walking on runways. "It's not in my passion. I love the fashion space and clothing, and the originality of that. But I don't enjoy just kind of standing there and getting my photo taken, versus in acting getting to play someone else and be a different character," he shared. Patrick credits his father for his love of acting and while they share similarities, he has grown up to have his own distinct look that sets him apart from Arnold.