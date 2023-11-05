A Look At Alix Earle's Dating History

TikTok has become a place where seemingly ordinary people can explode into superstar fame. That's what happened with Alix Earle, as she seemingly found overnight success. One minute, she was unknown, and the next, she became TikTok's IT girl. Earle's fame grew after she posted her get ready with me videos, and over time, she became more vulnerable about sharing her life on the social media platform. The social media sensation has opened up about everything from her struggle with acne to her vibrant personal life, including details about her romantic relationships.

With fame, celebrities usually refrain from sharing much about their personal life, but not Earle. In 2023, she revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" why she felt so comfortable with sharing everything online. Earle explained, "The reason I feel comfortable sharing my life online is just that I feel like I am kind of directing the narrative of it." The social media star has definitely taken control of her fame and the conversations that surround who she connects with romantically.

In 2023, Earle sat down with "The Howard Stern Show" and discussed her dating life. The TikToker revealed that she has never been in love, but she is young, to be fair. She shared, "I have not found love, no...I'm just dating around having fun, nothing serious. I don't want anything serious." So, who has the TikTok star dated? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the romantic relationships Earle has been involved in.