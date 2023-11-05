A Look At Alix Earle's Dating History
TikTok has become a place where seemingly ordinary people can explode into superstar fame. That's what happened with Alix Earle, as she seemingly found overnight success. One minute, she was unknown, and the next, she became TikTok's IT girl. Earle's fame grew after she posted her get ready with me videos, and over time, she became more vulnerable about sharing her life on the social media platform. The social media sensation has opened up about everything from her struggle with acne to her vibrant personal life, including details about her romantic relationships.
With fame, celebrities usually refrain from sharing much about their personal life, but not Earle. In 2023, she revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" why she felt so comfortable with sharing everything online. Earle explained, "The reason I feel comfortable sharing my life online is just that I feel like I am kind of directing the narrative of it." The social media star has definitely taken control of her fame and the conversations that surround who she connects with romantically.
In 2023, Earle sat down with "The Howard Stern Show" and discussed her dating life. The TikToker revealed that she has never been in love, but she is young, to be fair. She shared, "I have not found love, no...I'm just dating around having fun, nothing serious. I don't want anything serious." So, who has the TikTok star dated? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the romantic relationships Earle has been involved in.
Alix Earle dated a baseball player
Alix Earle thought she hit a home run when she began dating MLB player Tyler Wade. The social media star's relationship with Wade was her first romance in the spotlight. According to The U.S. Sun, the pair began dating in September 2022. In true Earle fashion, she announced she was no longer single via a TikTok video. She said, "As of a few hours ago, I have a boyfriend."
Although she announced that she was taken, Earle refrained from sharing who the lucky guy was. However, it didn't take long for her to confirm she was romantically connected with the MLB star. In a follow-up TikTok video, Earle shared the sweet way that Wade asked her to be his girlfriend. With rose petals and candles, the baseball player wrote out, "Will you be my girlfriend?" Earle ended the video by panning to Wade, who looked smitten. In the following months, Wade made several appearances on Earle's social media, all but confirming their relationship.
However, months into the romance, Earle and Wade called it quits, and things got a bit messy. On a TikTok live, the social media star revealed that toward the end of their relationship, the two weren't getting along, and she was no longer happy. Despite the brief hiccup, Earle later revealed the two are on "good terms," but the social media star still struck out on love with the baseball player.
Alix Earle's relationship with Braxton Berrios started with drama
Alix Earle's relationship with Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios faced cheating allegations. In March 2023, the social media star posted a GRWM TikTok of her preparing for a date. The influencer didn't reveal who she was going on a date with, but it seemed it may have been with Berrios. However, nothing has ever been confirmed. Days after Earle posted her TikTok, Berrios called it off with long-time girlfriend Sophia Culpo.
Over the next couple of months, Earle and Berrios spent a lot of time together, but the social media star refused to confirm any relationship with the athlete, per People. In July 2023, the couple's romance faced a hurdle as Berrios' former girlfriend, Culpo, accused him of cheating on her. In a now-deleted TikTok story, Culpo read texts between her and Berrios, sharing "The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl." Culpo never mentioned Earle as the other girl, but many pointed the finger at the social media star.
The drama didn't seem to matter to Earle and Berrios, however, because less than a month later, they made their red-carpet debut at The Espys. In October 2023, the social media star revealed she and Berrios are still going strong by making it Instagram official. So, despite their rocky start, Earle and Berrios are seeing where their romance takes them.