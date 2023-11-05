Christina Aguilera's Sons Max And Summer Are Growing Up Fast

When she is not busy being a music icon, Christina Aguilera is hard at work mothering her two kids. The singer first became a mother in January 2008, when she welcomed son Max with then-husband Jordan Bratman. "Christina and Jordan are proud to announce the birth of their son, Max Liron Bratman. He is a beautiful, healthy baby boy! Mom is resting and doing well!" a representative for the couple told People at the time. Six years later, Aguilera became a mom again when she welcomed her daughter, Summer Rain, with longtime partner Matt Rutler.

Since starting a family, Aguilera has continued to find a balance between her career and kids. During a 2014 interview with People, Aguilera opened up about the challenges of being a working mom, noting that parenting in itself is as much a full-time thing as any other job. "You just have to make it work for you. My life has so many different moving parts, but my kids are the center focal piece, and everything else shifts around them," she added.

Though motherhood may have come with challenges, Aguilera has since continued making remarkable strides in her career. So much so that in 2023, Rolling Stone named her one of the Greatest Singers of all Time. Simultaneously, Aguilera has been killing it on the parenting front, and now it is undeniable that the singer's kids are growing up fast!