Christina Aguilera's Sons Max And Summer Are Growing Up Fast
When she is not busy being a music icon, Christina Aguilera is hard at work mothering her two kids. The singer first became a mother in January 2008, when she welcomed son Max with then-husband Jordan Bratman. "Christina and Jordan are proud to announce the birth of their son, Max Liron Bratman. He is a beautiful, healthy baby boy! Mom is resting and doing well!" a representative for the couple told People at the time. Six years later, Aguilera became a mom again when she welcomed her daughter, Summer Rain, with longtime partner Matt Rutler.
Since starting a family, Aguilera has continued to find a balance between her career and kids. During a 2014 interview with People, Aguilera opened up about the challenges of being a working mom, noting that parenting in itself is as much a full-time thing as any other job. "You just have to make it work for you. My life has so many different moving parts, but my kids are the center focal piece, and everything else shifts around them," she added.
Though motherhood may have come with challenges, Aguilera has since continued making remarkable strides in her career. So much so that in 2023, Rolling Stone named her one of the Greatest Singers of all Time. Simultaneously, Aguilera has been killing it on the parenting front, and now it is undeniable that the singer's kids are growing up fast!
Max and Summer got their mother's musical genes
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and this saying holds particularly true in the case of Christina Aguilera. In August 2018, the "Burlesque" star confirmed she had passed down her musical talents to her kids — and more specifically, Max. "Summer and I stick to our Disney songs together, BUT, my son Max actually has an incredible voice — he doesn't showcase it a lot— but I caught him singing 'Maria' the other day, and he was pitch perfect. He definitely has talent there if he ever wants to do anything w/ it," she wrote in a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
But while Summer might not have her brother's powerful vocals, the little one enjoys watching her mom perform. In 2018, Aguilera shared an Instagram video showing her onstage with a four-year-old Summer. "Summer begs me to come out every night onstage! And then gets shy...but loves it...she's taking it all in early," the proud mom captioned. In 2019, the singer reiterated that despite Summer's shyness, she constantly requested to be close to her mom during performances. "She's super shy, but she did not want to miss one of Mommy's shows! I was shocked. If I was her, I would just be sitting on the bus watching my favorite TV shows. But she wanted to be at the side of the stage where she could see me," Aguilera explained to People.
Christina Aguilera is proud of her kids
Max might only be a teenager, and Summer a pre-tween, but Christina Aguilera couldn't be any prouder of her brood. To celebrate Summer's 9th birthday in August 2023, the singer took to Instagram, penning a sweet tribute alongside a carousel of pictures featuring the little one. "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much," Aguilera wrote.
Similarly, back in 2020, Aguilera shared a now-deleted Instagram post dedicated to Max on his 12th birthday. In her tribute, the "Beautiful" songstress lauded her son for his big heart and caring personality — traits she claims come naturally to him. "You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you're in," she added.
And as Aguilera continues to watch her kids grow, she hopes to instill in them — and particularly Summer — some important life lessons. In a 2020 cover story interview with People, the singer opened up about teaching her daughter self-confidence and the need to stay true to herself. "I never want her to feel that she needs to change herself or her body to fit a stereotype. She's perfection just how she is," Aguilera explained.