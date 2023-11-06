How Josh Swickard Felt About His Wife Lauren Joining Him On The Cast Of General Hospital

Josh Swickard has become a familiar face to television viewers for his role as Detective Harrison Chase on the long-running soap "General Hospital." He became part of the cast in 2017 after auditioning for the role of Peter August, and as a replacement for departed cop Nathan West, according to Soap Opera Digest. "Chase" marked Josh's first foray into daytime drama after working as a fashion model and acting in shows like "Live and Maddie" and "K.C. Undercover." On joining the soap, he told TVMusic Network, "I was ecstatic, obviously... GH has such a history. That you can talk to anyone in the world and say 'General Hospital,' and they go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, I know that show!' That was awesome."

Five years after making his debut on "GH," SOD reported that his wife, Lauren, would be joining him on the soap for a short story arc as new character Janice Jo. At the time, Lauren expressed her excitement to work with the show's cast and crew, saying, "I've loved everybody there for years now. I love the producers, and some of the cast members are actually my best friends." Meanwhile, Josh admitted that he was quite nervous for his wife as it marked her first soap opera role. While noting how tough it is to shoot a soap opera, Josh explained that Lauren has mostly been focused on feature films which is "just a completely different flow." But Lauren, to his surprise, fit right in. "I was blown away by how calm and composed she was," he told SOD.