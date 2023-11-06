What Are Paul Newman's Kids Doing Now?

In his lifetime, Paul Newman left a lasting legacy in Hollywood. After a three-year stint in the Navy, he pursued an acting career, making his Broadway debut in 1953. In the years that followed, Newman honed his craft, eventually becoming critically acclaimed after his role in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," the 1958 movie that earned him his first Academy Award nomination. In his career spanning more than five decades, Newman was the recipient of many major awards, including a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an Oscar.

But just as he was making it big in acting, Newman was garnering just as much success in his personal life. Between 1949 and 1958, Newman was married to his first wife, Jackie Witte, with whom he welcomed son Scott, as well as two daughters, Susan and Stephanie Kendall. It was, however, Newman's second marriage to Joanne Woodward, whom he first met in 1953, that proved the ultimate Hollywood love story. The couple was married for 50 years, during which they welcomed three daughters together, Elinor, Melissa, and Claire.

And while none of the actor's kids have lived up to his fame and popularity, the Newman brood has been up to a lot since the actor's tragic death in 2008.