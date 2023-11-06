The Tragic Truth About Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey's net worth was sitting at a whopping $200 million in 2023, but the comedian didn't come from wealth — far from it. As he shared with his "Family Feud" audience during a commercial break in 2022, he grew up in "a poor neighborhood, in a poor house" and was motivated to succeed because of it. "I was sick and tired of being poor; I was just exhausted," he admitted. It's a sentiment that was especially strong during the holidays. Because his family didn't have the money to go all out for Christmas, they'd drive to the suburbs just to check out their decorations. "I would see these big a** houses, man, with lights all on them, and they had horseshoe driveways," he reminisced. "That s**t was amazing to me." When a young Harvey asked his dad why they didn't have a similar house, his father told him if he worked hard, he might be able to buy one for himself in the future. "That was it: My motivation was to buy a big a** house, so I could put up Christmas lights and drive in the driveway," he shared.

Indeed, he's kept his promise to himself on both counts. "I have never built, lived, or owned a home that did not have that driveway with gates on both sides," he said. And as he posted on Facebook in 2018, he always opts for a tree that's as big as the one he'd longingly stare at at the mall as a kid.