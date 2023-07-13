Steve Harvey Hasn't Always Been Close With All Of His Seven Kids

Steve Harvey has a big family and he wouldn't have it any other way. "Family is my reason why, I work to leave a legacy and hopefully the world a better place for them," the "Family Feud" host and executive producer shared on a 2017 Instagram post. The comedian first added "dad" to his long list of titles in August 1982, when Harvey welcomed twin daughters Karli and Brandi with his first wife, Marcia. In 1991, the couple added a son, Broderick, to the brood.

But the union wouldn't go beyond their third child's toddler years. In 1994, Harvey and Marcia divorced. He immediately jumped into another relationship with Mary Shackelford, which resulted in his second marriage in 1996. The following year, Harvey became a fourth-time father with the addition of his second son, Wynton, born that July. Harvey and Shackelford's marriage ended in a messy divorce in 2005. Once again, Harvey wasted no time before moving on.

That same year, Harvey started a relationship with Marjorie Bridges. By early 2008, Harvey was saying "I do" a third time. Bridges had three children from a previous relationship, Morgan, Jason, and Lori. Harvey adopted them, making him go from father of four to father of seven overnight. "The union of our family has been the greatest thing ever to happen to me. The kids all call me dad," he told Essence in 2008. While his family life had a happy ending, Harvey was strained from some of his children early on.