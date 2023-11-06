Selena Gomez Reportedly Gives Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce Relationship Major Side-Eye
Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance took the media by storm after seemingly confirming their relationship with lots of PDA, both Swifties and football fans alike have been stanning their budding romance. It looks as if the "Cruel Summer" singer has even gotten a stamp of approval from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's family. Travis' father, Ed Kelce, told People that he thinks Swift is "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman" and praised her for cleaning up empties in the private football stadium suite.
Swift's friends are apparently all for her new beau as well, as she was seen cheering on the Chiefs with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie Turner, among other A-list celebs at the Metlife Stadium on October 1. A source told Us Weekly that Swift and Travis' friends think they're a "good match," adding, "They're supportive of each other and they don't have to be by each other's side all the time and that feels comfortable." However, one of Swift's BFFs, Selena Gomez, isn't too quick to jump on the Traylor train and she reportedly thinks the "Blank Space" singer is moving way too fast.
Selena Gomez is concerned that Taylor Swift is acting out of character
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008 when they were both dating a Jonas brother. Since then, Swift has had many high-profile romances but her new one with Travis Kelce has Gomez doing a double-take. A source revealed to Page Six, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her." The insider shared that Gomez found it "very odd" that her bestie was being so public about her relationship with Kelce when she had kept her past romances more under the radar. What's more, is that the Rare Beauty founder reportedly thinks Swift met the football player's mom way too soon. However, the source added that the two friends aren't falling out and that Gomez hasn't been seen at any football games because she "doesn't want to be part of the media frenzy."
Sure enough, Gomez and Swift were seen having dinner on November 4 with other pals Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, People reported. The group dined out at the swanky New York City restaurant Bond St. and things looked all too well between Swift and Gomez as they exited the building linking arms. However, it's not just the "Single Soon" singer who's supposedly on the fence about Swift and Kelce's relationship. The Kansas City Chiefs player's family is not too happy about all the publicity surrounding Kelce's romance with Swift.
Travis Kelce's family isn't digging all the extra attention
If you're dating one of the biggest pop stars in the world, you'd better be prepared for the endless media scrutiny — but according to sources close to Travis Kelce's family, they're not comfortable with all the extra eyes on them, per TMZ. Despite the kind words Kelce's father had to say about Taylor Swift, the insider shared that along with him, Travis' mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce have been finding the attention a bit too much. Insiders also shared that the family has been fielding off phone calls and messages on social media, and are concerned for Travis' safety.
Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, told Peter King of NBC Sports, "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'" He stated that his brother can "deal with" the frenzy but confirmed that he was worried that the attention might be a "threat to his safety." Despite concerns from their loved ones, Swift and Kelce's relationship seems to be going strong, and according to their friends, the two are heading toward the big L word.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly head over heels for each other
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have moved at super warp speed but a source shared with Us Weekly, "They're really happy. They're not saying they're in love yet. But it's obvious to her friends they're heading in that direction. Friends think they're in love." The insider revealed that Swift and Kelce already worked out how they'd see each other while she's on her tour and he's playing during the football season. "It's going so well because it's easy and nothing is complicated," the source added, revealing that the "Lover" singer gets "butterflies in her stomach" around Kelce.
As shared by El Capologist Podcast on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelce was asked what his latest status with Swift was and he replied, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there." When asked if he was in love, he stated, "I'm gonna keep my personal relationship personal." While Swift has been quiet in the media about her newfound fling with Kelce, she publicly showed him some love by liking People's Instagram post about her boyfriend's new record for being the "all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history." If that's not a declaration of love, we don't know what is.