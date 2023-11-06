Selena Gomez Reportedly Gives Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce Relationship Major Side-Eye

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008 when they were both dating a Jonas brother. Since then, Swift has had many high-profile romances but her new one with Travis Kelce has Gomez doing a double-take. A source revealed to Page Six, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her." The insider shared that Gomez found it "very odd" that her bestie was being so public about her relationship with Kelce when she had kept her past romances more under the radar. What's more, is that the Rare Beauty founder reportedly thinks Swift met the football player's mom way too soon. However, the source added that the two friends aren't falling out and that Gomez hasn't been seen at any football games because she "doesn't want to be part of the media frenzy."

Sure enough, Gomez and Swift were seen having dinner on November 4 with other pals Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, People reported. The group dined out at the swanky New York City restaurant Bond St. and things looked all too well between Swift and Gomez as they exited the building linking arms. However, it's not just the "Single Soon" singer who's supposedly on the fence about Swift and Kelce's relationship. The Kansas City Chiefs player's family is not too happy about all the publicity surrounding Kelce's romance with Swift.