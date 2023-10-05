How Travis Kelce's Life Changed After Getting Close To Taylor Swift

Did Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map? That's the word on TikTok, and while many football fans would disagree, she definitely changed his life.

Kelce and Swift's rumored romance first garnered buzz when the Kansas City Chiefs star expressed interest in the "All Too Well" singer. Kelce told the "New Heights" podcast he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet, a staple of her Eras Tour — but not just any friendship bracelet. He wanted to give Swift one with his phone number on it. Although said friendship bracelet never found Swift's wrist, the gesture caught her attention.

September 24, 2023, will go down as a memorable day in Swiftie history because the "Karma" singer seemingly confirmed her interest in Kelce after she attended his football game, per Billboard. #Traylor was all anyone could talk about that day! Even the NFL got into the Swift frenzy, constantly cutting to her during the game — especially when Kelce scored a touchdown. Even after the game was over, the couple was all the media could talk about. Their romance continues to occupy center stage, as Swift continues to attend his games and Kelce continues to gush about the superstar. Anyone involved with Swift gets mass media attention and this new rumored romance is on another level! It's safe to say Kelce's life has changed dramatically since Swift swooped into the picture, and here's how.