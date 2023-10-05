Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's 'Excessive' Taylor Swift Coverage Despite His Popularity Boost

Sports fans might be raving about Travis Kelce's alleged relationship with Taylor Swift but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not very impressed. The pair first made headlines in July 2023 when Kelce name-dropped Swift during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he revealed on the show. Sadly, Kelce was unable to see Swift because according to him, "She didn't want to meet me." Soon enough, though, Kelce no longer needed to beg to see Swift.

In September 2023, The Messenger confirmed that Kelce and Swift were spending time together. "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," a source confirmed to the outlet. Dating rumors between the two ramped up after Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs' September 24 game against the Chicago Bears. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes,'" an insider told People.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are excited about the brewing romance, leading the league to post many Swift-related content and references on their social media pages. "The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance," the league's Instagram bio reportedly briefly read (via People). Kelce is, however, letting it be known that he is not pleased with the league's social media antics.