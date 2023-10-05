Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's 'Excessive' Taylor Swift Coverage Despite His Popularity Boost
Sports fans might be raving about Travis Kelce's alleged relationship with Taylor Swift but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not very impressed. The pair first made headlines in July 2023 when Kelce name-dropped Swift during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he revealed on the show. Sadly, Kelce was unable to see Swift because according to him, "She didn't want to meet me." Soon enough, though, Kelce no longer needed to beg to see Swift.
In September 2023, The Messenger confirmed that Kelce and Swift were spending time together. "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," a source confirmed to the outlet. Dating rumors between the two ramped up after Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs' September 24 game against the Chicago Bears. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes,'" an insider told People.
Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are excited about the brewing romance, leading the league to post many Swift-related content and references on their social media pages. "The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance," the league's Instagram bio reportedly briefly read (via People). Kelce is, however, letting it be known that he is not pleased with the league's social media antics.
The NFL is overdoing it and Travis Kelce is not pleased
During a recent episode of Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the two-time Superbowl champion shared his opinion about the NFL's recent coverage of his and Taylor Swift's alleged romance. When asked by Jason if he thought the NFL was going overboard by spotlighting his relationship with the singer, Travis replied, "I think it's fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching." Despite his positive outlook, however, Travis also agreed with Jason that the league was doing too much. "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it," he explained.
In a separate podcast appearance, Kelce admitted that he did not expect his alleged romance with Swift to get as much public attention but added that he doesn't mind. "You can't tell me that anybody else did either, but I can't be mad at how it's all played out. I'll say that," he explained on the "Chasin' It With Chase Daniel & Trey Wingo" podcast.
The NFL says 'sorry not sorry'
Travis Kelce might not be very pleased about Taylor Swift's sudden popularity in the NFL, but the league insists switching up their social media content is nothing new. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the NFL told People. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport." Despite their recent coverage of Swift and Kelce, the league insists most of its social media posts are still football-related. "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games, and more," the statement concluded.
Kelce is not the only one who critiqued the NFL, as football fans have also shared their displeasure. "In case anyone didn't hear, Taylor Swift was at the game. And NBC made it r-e-a-l-l-y annoying," a Twitter user wrote, referencing the Chiefs' October 1 game against the New York Jets. "GOOD GRIEF, talk football. SICKENING TO KEEP HEARING SWIFT OR SWIFTIES," another person wrote in response to Terry Bradshaw's commentary about the singer.