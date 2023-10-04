Body Language Expert Tells Us Donna Kelce Already Approves Of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce doesn't seem to be the only one in his family who is smitten with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, also appears to have developed a sweet spot for the Grammy-winning musician.

Kelce and Swift's romance has been all the rage after the football star shared his bold attempt at getting the "Blank Space" singer's attention at one of her concerts. He revealed on the "New Heights " podcast that he made a friendship bracelet with his number. Not a bad move, but unfortunately, Swift didn't meet Kelce just yet. Still, this caught her attention. In September 2023, Swift attended one of Kelce's football games and met the NFL star's parents — or at least Donna — during the game, per People. Swift and Donna sat next to one another and appeared to enjoy one another's company as they laughed and cheered the Chiefs star on. This wasn't the last time the two crossed paths, as the singer attended Kelce's game just a week later.

In October 2023, Swift brought her posse to watch her rumored new beau play against the New York Jets, and Donna was also in attendance. The two embraced as they watched Travis help lead the Chiefs to a win. Things seem to be getting serious between the football star and the musician, and body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E.," Jess Ponce III, seems to think Swift already has the stamp of approval from Donna Kelce.