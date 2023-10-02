The Untold Truth Of NFL Matriarch Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce was arguably the NFL's most famous mother even before she was filmed cheering beside Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' September 2023 matchup against the Chicago Bears. She'd become a star in her own right months earlier when her sons, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, played on opposing teams during the Super Bowl. It was a professional football first, so Donna naturally became the woman every sports journo wanted to interview before and after the big game.

After spending time around Swift, who was in attendance at the aforementioned Chiefs game to watch Travis play, Donna has probably fielded a ton of calls from reporters working in the entertainment industry, as well. We doubt she'll ever dish any details about what's going on with Travis' love life, but she's always game to share stories about what it was like raising two talented sons who can already boast a combined total of three Super Bowl rings, as of this writing. Sometimes, she keeps them humble by reminding them that they used to just be your average teen jocks. "Oh jeez, the smells. Football, hockey, soccer. Their shoes, their rooms. Oh my gosh, it's just a mess. It's like a tornado goes through the house," she said in a video for the clothing retailer Chico's.

Speaking to Glamour about the media's sudden interest in her, Donna Kelce insisted that she's "just a mom." However, she's far more fascinating than she gives herself credit for.