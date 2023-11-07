Why Gwyneth Paltrow Eventually Wants To Give Up Her Famous Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow successfully transitioned from an A-list Hollywood star to the owner of the health and wellness brand Goop. She took a hiatus from acting to focus on her company, and the decision paid serious dividends. "Well, you know, my life has been skewing far more heavily towards my business," she told Extra in 2017. The following year, The New York Times valued her company at around $250 million. That left question marks surrounding the "Iron Man" star's return to the silver screen. "I'm not sure how I'll feel about acting going forward," Paltrow told Extra.

By 2019, Paltrow reprised her role as Pepper Potts for "Avengers: End Game" but announced she would be stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few years later, Paltrow made it clear that she found Goop more rewarding than acting. "I really don't miss it at all," she said when asked about leaving her acting career while appearing on "Today" in 2022. "I don't daydream about the movie business at all," Paltrow added while discussing how much fulfillment she received working on the wellness brand.

While Paltrow mostly stepped away from the cameras, she has stayed in the spotlight with Goop. According to the "Se7en" actor that could all change once she gets older. "Or I might be like, 'F*** this.' I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again," Paltrow told Bustle in October 2023. Over the years, Paltrow has openly discussed becoming disenchanted with Hollywood and the limelight.