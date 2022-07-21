Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Mince Words About The Status Of Her Acting Career

Hollywood and being famous is quite literally just something that is in Gwyneth Paltrow's DNA. As most of us know, the star was born to famous parents, actor Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, helping her begin her own career in the limelight. The star has amassed quite a résumé on her IMDb page, starring in some pretty popular films like "Shallow Hal," "Shakespeare in Love," and "Emma."

Over the past few years, the mother-of-two has appeared in fewer films than she had in the past, and on an episode of "Quarantined With Bruce," the star explained why she made the decision to step away from the spotlight. Turns out, some of it had to do with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. "To be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax," Gwyneth said on the show. She also shared that she needed a break from film to spend more time with her family. "Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say, and wear," she confessed. She also added that she would much rather spend time with her family than be alone in a hotel room somewhere while she filmed a movie.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow is sticking to her guns and sharing how she currently feels about starring in movies.