What Really Happened Between Odell Beckham Jr. And Zendaya?

Some athletes are thrust into new stratospheres of fame when they date celebrity A-listers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of them. From Khloé Kardashian, to Amber Rose, to Zendaya, it feels like the NFL player's love life has been in the headlines just as much as his touchdown passes. And with the exception of model Lauren Wood, Beckham Jr. didn't seriously date any of the aforementioned ladies, according to Page Six.

While it makes a lot of sense that OBJ was once linked to reality stars like the KarJenners and Rose, Emmy-winner and fashion icon Zendaya is in a totally different category. The actor is one of the biggest young stars in the industry and was first linked to Beckham Jr. in 2016 when she was 20 years old. When the pair was spotted leaving a Grammy party together, Zendaya's father, Kazembe Coleman, hilariously shut down speculation she and the football player were dating. "What relationship? There is no relationship," Coleman told paparazzi (via TMZ). He added that he was 'supervising' his daughter and Beckham Jr., explaining, "When you see my daughter out on a date without me, [then] it's a relationship. [This is] like an audition ... it's an interview."

We can assume that Beckham Jr. didn't end up nabbing the job at said "interview" because he and Zendaya fizzled soon afterwards.