Macaulay Culkin's Feelings About Donald Trump Are Crystal Clear

Before his presidency, Donald Trump made a barrage of cameos. From TV shows like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Sex and the City" to movies such as "Zoolander," and a litany of commercials, including as a Pizza Hut spokesperson. While those may be remembered, it is his cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" that has caused the most controversy over the years. In the 1992 film, an awestruck Kevin McCallister — played by Macaulay Culkin — enters The Plaza Hotel and asks Trump for directions to the lobby. Trump does a double take as a diminutive guest walks down the hall.

Reportedly, Trump — who owned the hotel from 1987 until 1995 — had a stipulation where he required a cameo in any project filmed at the hotel. "The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part," Matt Damon explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. According to Damon, it was standard practice to write the future president into a scene at The Plaza and then cut it. "But I guess in 'Home Alone 2' they left it in," he added.

During a Reddit AMA in 2018, Culkin was asked which "Home Alone" installment he preferred, and the actor said the original was his favorite for multiple reasons. "Also it had %100 less Trump," Culkin wrote. That was not the last time the actor would bash Trump.