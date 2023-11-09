What RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Really Blames For Her Bitter Divorce
When Sutton Stracke joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a "friend" during Season 10, fans and the castmates didn't know much about her, other than that she was very rich and divorced. Introduced to the group by Lisa Rinna, the "Days of Our Lives" star told the cameras, "What does it say about Sutton that Dolce & Gabbana make a one-of-a-kind piece for her? It says that she's rich, honey! She's-a-rich!" Naturally curious as to how she got her fortune, Garcelle Beauvais probed her fellow cast member and Sutton awkwardly shared (via Bravo), "I got married and my ex-husband, he did well."
Sutton opened up a bit more about her divorce from Christian Stracke in Season 11 in a cut scene shared by Queens of Bravo. "My ex-husband filed for divorce on my birthday. I had a birthday party, a dinner, and he came. I had no idea he had filed. And the next day he called me — he was flying to Florida — and said, 'You need to get an attorney,'" she shared with her castmates. Sutton stated that she and her ex were separated but thought it was just a temporary situation. Since then, she has been tight-lipped about what caused her divorce but now that Season 13 has rolled around, she finally revealed what caused her bitter split with her ex-husband.
Sutton Stracke gave up her financial independence when she got married
The Season 13 premiere of "RHOBH" had Sutton Stracke making a lot of new revelations, particularly about her divorce from Christian Stracke. She shared that she and her ex had gotten married back in 2000 and stated that at the time, they were both "on equal footing." Things changed after she got pregnant and quit working, per Bravo. "My power diminished. This became, 'Here's your allowance," she said in a confessional. "I realized, wow, I allowed that to happen. I will never allow that to happen again," Sutton stated. The housewife revealed to her friend Jennifer Tilly that she receives spousal support from her ex-husband, but confessed that it felt like an "anchor," adding, "I don't want it. I want complete freedom."
According to documents obtained by Bravo Bone Collector, Sutton made out with over $1 million from the divorce, as well as $300,000 a month in alimony until she marries or dies. The reality star also received luxury cars, properties in Los Angeles and Georgia, and her part of their shared interest in two minor league baseball teams — which she didn't know she owned until her divorce.
Sutton Stracke found out how wealthy she was during her divorce
People often uncover unwanted details during their divorce but for Sutton Stracke, she discovered just how much money she and her husband had during her process. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the host revealed that Stracke had shared in her casting tape that she found out that she owned a timber company, along with the baseball teams and other investments, after her split with Christian Stracke, per Bravo. "[My ex-husband] was in charge of the finances. I didn't know everything. So when you do the full disclosure and get everything, I was like, 'What?'" she told Cohen. "I was like, 'Wow, I'm rich," the "RHOBH" star stated.
Despite her wealth, Sutton doesn't just sit around eating caviar and drinking champagne. She launched her eponymous retail store in 2019, which was captured on "RHOBH." The entrepreneur shared with Women's Wear Daily, "My oldest is a senior in high school. I started realizing, I'm not going to be a stay-at-home mom forever ... It's fun to be working again and creating again." According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stracke is worth $50 million, which makes her one of the wealthiest Real Housewives but probably the only one who receives custom tiaras from Dolce & Gabbana every year on her birthday. It's safe to say, this "RHOBH" star is face-rolling her way to the top post-divorce.