What RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Really Blames For Her Bitter Divorce

When Sutton Stracke joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a "friend" during Season 10, fans and the castmates didn't know much about her, other than that she was very rich and divorced. Introduced to the group by Lisa Rinna, the "Days of Our Lives" star told the cameras, "What does it say about Sutton that Dolce & Gabbana make a one-of-a-kind piece for her? It says that she's rich, honey! She's-a-rich!" Naturally curious as to how she got her fortune, Garcelle Beauvais probed her fellow cast member and Sutton awkwardly shared (via Bravo), "I got married and my ex-husband, he did well."

Sutton opened up a bit more about her divorce from Christian Stracke in Season 11 in a cut scene shared by Queens of Bravo. "My ex-husband filed for divorce on my birthday. I had a birthday party, a dinner, and he came. I had no idea he had filed. And the next day he called me — he was flying to Florida — and said, 'You need to get an attorney,'" she shared with her castmates. Sutton stated that she and her ex were separated but thought it was just a temporary situation. Since then, she has been tight-lipped about what caused her divorce but now that Season 13 has rolled around, she finally revealed what caused her bitter split with her ex-husband.