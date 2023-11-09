Heartbreaking Details About Scott Disick's Troubling Health Problems
Warning: The following contains mention of addiction
It's no secret that Scott Disick has had many ups and downs throughout his life. The self-proclaimed and now-knighted "Lord" has struggled with addiction, which was portrayed since he appeared in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007 as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend. During their on-again-off-again relationship over the years, Disick opened up about his excessive drinking during an episode of "Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami," according Us Weekly. "[Kourtney] doesn't really always 100% understand that it's a real disease that I have, and it's not just something that I can turn off and on. But now that I have a little baby, I don't really want to play any of these games. I just want to be with her and see my son grow," Disick told the cameras.
Along with his journey through sobriety, Disick faced other challenges, such as the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014. In 2022, the Talentless founder went through another troubling time when he got into a frightening car accident in Calabasas, California while driving his Lamborghini, as TMZ reported. The car had flipped over and when medics arrived at the scene, Disick didn't appear to be seriously injured. However, a year later, he revealed that the accident had taken a bigger toll on him than he let on and it seriously affected his health.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Scott Disick has debilitating back problems from his accident
Although Scott Disick was able to walk away from his car accident seemingly unscathed save for some cuts and bruises, he revealed just how bad it hurt his back during an episode of "The Kardashians" Season 4 (via Too Fab). He was seen telling Khloé Kardashian that he had gained weight due to losing mobility from his bad back. She advised him to get physical therapy along with using an electrical stimulation machine. The two visited a doctor, who told Disick, "Good news and bad news with the MRI. You're kind of on that cusp of possibly needing surgery. The good news is you can save it without during surgery. But you need to be locked in. You have a little window, but it's closing on you."
Disick ultimately ended up getting an epidural, with the help of Kris Jenner. In another episode of "The Kardashians," she rode with him to the hospital, during which he joked about having had a vasectomy. He revealed that he hadn't had one in case he wanted more kids down the road. However, years prior, he shared another health issue that may have been caused by too much partying, which left him barely able to take care of the three children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.
Scott Disick found out he had low testosterone
Scott Disick admitted to feeling the effects of his hard-partying days during a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via E! News). "I wake up and I'm just shot. I don't have the drive to get up and run around with my girlfriend and my kids," he revealed. At the advice of Kim Kardashian, Disick went to the doctor to run some blood tests but was "nervous" and admitted, "I've put this vessel through a lot of trauma." He continued, "I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it's been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings." He later found out that his testosterone levels were low to the point where the doctors were concerned it was affecting his energy. He and a nutritionist came up with a plan to raise his levels with food and supplements.
Following his health issues, Disick is reportedly feeling better after turning 40, per People. "He's in a good place and feeling a sense of peace going into a new decade," a source told the publication. The insider shared that while Disick initially had a hard time losing his friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, he finally was able to accept that she moved on with Travis Barker. Right now, the focus is on his three kids and the source stated, "He's a very hands-on dad and that's the biggest part of his life now."