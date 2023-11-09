Heartbreaking Details About Scott Disick's Troubling Health Problems

Warning: The following contains mention of addiction

It's no secret that Scott Disick has had many ups and downs throughout his life. The self-proclaimed and now-knighted "Lord" has struggled with addiction, which was portrayed since he appeared in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007 as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend. During their on-again-off-again relationship over the years, Disick opened up about his excessive drinking during an episode of "Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami," according Us Weekly. "[Kourtney] doesn't really always 100% understand that it's a real disease that I have, and it's not just something that I can turn off and on. But now that I have a little baby, I don't really want to play any of these games. I just want to be with her and see my son grow," Disick told the cameras.

Along with his journey through sobriety, Disick faced other challenges, such as the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014. In 2022, the Talentless founder went through another troubling time when he got into a frightening car accident in Calabasas, California while driving his Lamborghini, as TMZ reported. The car had flipped over and when medics arrived at the scene, Disick didn't appear to be seriously injured. However, a year later, he revealed that the accident had taken a bigger toll on him than he let on and it seriously affected his health.

