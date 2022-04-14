Scott Disick Opens Up About Losing His Friendship With Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian once seemed like a co-parenting dream team to their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. In fact, the exes weren't just okay with being in the same room together — per Entertainment Tonight, they were on such good terms that Kim Kardashian informed her fam that she caught them co-napping on the same sofa in one of the final episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." But then Travis Barker entered the picture, and before Disick could blink, the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney were getting (unofficially) married in Vegas.
After Kourtney and Disick split in 2015, they both started seeing other people. Kourtney moved on with French-Algerian model Younes Bendjima, while Disick's list of loves grew to include two models with famous parents: Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin. But in 2020, an insider told Us Weekly, "Scott has always loved Kourtney. The door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place."
During the 2021 "KUWTK" reunion special, Disick admitted that he wasn't the biggest fan of Bendjima, and when asked how he felt about Kourtney dating other guys, he quipped, "I just wanna kill them." He and Kourtney denied hooking up since their breakup, but Kourtney said, "I feel like we're great friends and co-parents." Sadly, their close bond has been broken, according to Disick, leaving him heartbroken.
How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has affected Scott Disick
After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement in October 2021, there were reports that Scott Disick was upset about the news. "He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together," an insider told People. And in March, another source told E! News that Disick doesn't like being around the couple. However, on the premiere of the Hulu reality series "The Kardashians," Disick made a heartbreaking confession after he wasn't invited to a Kardashian family shindig because Barker would be there. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful ... I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all," he confessed, according to People.
Disick tried to see the bright side of Kardashian settling down with someone else, saying that it helped him find closure. However, he admitted that there's a big downside to his ex's relationship. "It's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."
But there's always the chance that they'll mend their relationship down the road; they've already proved that they can remain friends while being romantically involved with other people. In 2019, Kardashian told Paper that her amicable relationship with Disick and his girlfriend at the time, Sofia Richie, was "probably the thing I'm most proud of."