Scott Disick Opens Up About Losing His Friendship With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian once seemed like a co-parenting dream team to their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. In fact, the exes weren't just okay with being in the same room together — per Entertainment Tonight, they were on such good terms that Kim Kardashian informed her fam that she caught them co-napping on the same sofa in one of the final episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." But then Travis Barker entered the picture, and before Disick could blink, the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney were getting (unofficially) married in Vegas.

After Kourtney and Disick split in 2015, they both started seeing other people. Kourtney moved on with French-Algerian model Younes Bendjima, while Disick's list of loves grew to include two models with famous parents: Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin. But in 2020, an insider told Us Weekly, "Scott has always loved Kourtney. The door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place."

During the 2021 "KUWTK" reunion special, Disick admitted that he wasn't the biggest fan of Bendjima, and when asked how he felt about Kourtney dating other guys, he quipped, "I just wanna kill them." He and Kourtney denied hooking up since their breakup, but Kourtney said, "I feel like we're great friends and co-parents." Sadly, their close bond has been broken, according to Disick, leaving him heartbroken.