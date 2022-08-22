Everything We Know About Scott Disick's Frightening Car Accident

Scott Disick is most well-known for his relationship with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian, and even though the couple called it quits, he remains in the spotlight — and has earned a pretty big fan base of his own. The star boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 27 million, and he loves to share glimpses of his life with fans.

As those who follow him on social media know, Disick has a soft spot for cars, and he is no stranger to showing off his impressive collection — much like other members of the Kardashian crew (like Kylie Jenner). A video shared by The Celebrity Cars showcased a few of Disick's most impressive vehicles. One of them is a McLaren 720S, which will set consumers back around $350,000. The star also is the proud owner of a pair of Ferraris. Disick has customized most cars with his own personal touches, like wraps and even new engines. He also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Lamborghini.

But on August 21, that Lamborghini was involved in a scary crash that left it pretty mangled.