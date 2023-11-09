Dark Secrets Marilyn Monroe Tried To Hide

After being faced with the brutal reality of having to live in another foster home, 16-year-old Marilyn Monroe met her first husband. 21-year-old policeman James Dougherty lived next door to her foster parent, Grace Goddard's, family. As the story goes, the Goddards were set to move out-of-state, which would have sent Monroe to another home. Though she was young, Dougherty was taken with Monroe, and offered to marry her in order to keep her out of the orphanage or foster care system.

"She would have gone back to an orphanage or another foster home, so her foster mother suggested I marry her," Dougherty explained in a 1990 interview with UPI. "I thought she was awful young, but I took her to a dance. She was a pretty mature girl and physically she was mature, of course. We talked and we got on pretty good. We decided to get married to prevent her from going back to a foster home, but we were in love."

The couple wed in 1942. Dougherty worked at Lockheed Aircraft at the time, but enlisted in the Merchant Marines shortly after, leaving Monroe at home on her own. Not soon after that in 1946, Monroe was discovered by the aforementioned photographer and began her modeling career. She and Dougherty divorced that same year. It's been speculated that the two divorced so the starlet would have the freedom to pursue her career in Hollywood.