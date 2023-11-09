A Deep Dive Into Below Deck's Natalya Scudder's Messy Love Life

Natalya Scudder came to "Below Deck" Season 8 in a situationship that was messy from the start. The yachtie shared that she and her boyfriend had been dating for four months and she had fallen in love with him before he told her that he wanted to sleep with other people. She told cameras that she felt "unsure" in the situation and added, "But every guy I've been with has cheated. So, I'd rather be in an open relationship from the start." This prompted Scudder to flirt with bosun Luka Brunton and she stated, "I'm half okay with it and half working on trying to be okay with it so with Luka, there's no problem having a flirt, looking is fine, touching is a no-go."

As the season progressed, Scudder went from doubting her boyfriend to having fun flirting with Brunton. When the two castmates kissed, the stew told chef Jack Luby, "I hate myself," per Bravo. It seems that Scudder's relationship with her boyfriend didn't last, as she told Us Weekly during BravoCon 2023 that she is "single AF." As for Bunton, Scudder is still friends with him, but if her previous boat romance in Season 7 is any indication, she is no stranger to getting messy in the workplace.