The Shady Side Of Meghan And Kate's Relationship

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. Over the years, there have been plenty of moments where the two appeared to be getting along swimmingly, and there have also been times when even the outside world could sense the tension between them. With Kate being married to the heir and Meghan to the self-proclaimed "spare," some feel that Meghan was just living her life in the shadows — but she's always been a star, darling, and that very well may have been the catalyst for disaster.

Perhaps one of the more interesting aspects of Kate and Meghan's relationship, or lack thereof, is the shady side, in which each woman appears to have taken part at one point or another in recent years. Some people believe that the Duchess of Sussex has intentionally thrown shade at the Princess of Wales (and vice versa), while others feel they may have fired salvos at each other without even realizing it. Whichever side of the line you fall on, there are plenty of instances where these two women have taken things to the next level.