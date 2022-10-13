Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle's Rumored Rift Might Be Taking A Turn

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey about Sussexit, their remarks about the royal family certainly knocked a few crowns askew. They refused to name names when recalling the racist remark that one royal reportedly made about the color of their son Archie's skin, per CBS News. However, when the Duchess of Sussex spoke about an infamous incident that happened before her wedding, there was no way to avoid mentioning Kate Middleton's name.

Markle said that Middleton made her cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses, seeking to correct the record after previous reports said that it was Middleton who ended up in tears. The former actor's comments likely didn't go over well with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. "William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry," royal biographer Penny Junor told People. "For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself."

The couples formerly known as "the fab four" were forced to share the same space when Queen Elizabeth II died, and during the funeral, they reunited briefly for a walkabout. Their civility was seemingly for show, though, as Katie Nicholl, author of "The New Royals," told Page Six that the foursome didn't meet in private during the mourning period.

However, according to Us Weekly, Middleton apparently thinks it's high time to start repairing this royal rift.