Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle's Rumored Rift Might Be Taking A Turn
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey about Sussexit, their remarks about the royal family certainly knocked a few crowns askew. They refused to name names when recalling the racist remark that one royal reportedly made about the color of their son Archie's skin, per CBS News. However, when the Duchess of Sussex spoke about an infamous incident that happened before her wedding, there was no way to avoid mentioning Kate Middleton's name.
Markle said that Middleton made her cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses, seeking to correct the record after previous reports said that it was Middleton who ended up in tears. The former actor's comments likely didn't go over well with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. "William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry," royal biographer Penny Junor told People. "For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself."
The couples formerly known as "the fab four" were forced to share the same space when Queen Elizabeth II died, and during the funeral, they reunited briefly for a walkabout. Their civility was seemingly for show, though, as Katie Nicholl, author of "The New Royals," told Page Six that the foursome didn't meet in private during the mourning period.
However, according to Us Weekly, Middleton apparently thinks it's high time to start repairing this royal rift.
Kate Middleton reportedly wants her trip to America to become a peace mission
Kate Middleton might not be ready to invite Meghan Markle over for a cuppa or to shoot the breeze with her on the Duchess of Sussex's "Archetypes" podcast, but according to Us Weekly, Middleton is ready to make amends. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are coming to America (Boston, to be exact) for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in December, as Prince William revealed on Twitter. What better way to kick off the season of giving than with awards and a peace offering?
"Once Kate and William's Boston plans are set in stone, she's planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift," an insider told Us Weekly. Markle is reportedly receptive to her offer to meet up, but the women and their husbands will have to see if their schedules align before they start trying to thaw all that frost.
There's apparently a lot of work to do, as sources told the Mirror that Middleton and Markle were never witnessed speaking to each other during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An insider also claimed that the working royals were holding off on making any attempts at reconciling with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "until all the cards are on the table," an apparent reference to the couple's forthcoming Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir.