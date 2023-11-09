Matthew Perry's Darkest Confessions

The following article includes references to drug and alcohol addiction.

On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home. Best known for his decade playing wisecracking Chandler Bing on "Friends," Perry was just 54 years old. While the cause of death wasn't immediately known, in the months leading up to his final days, it appeared that he'd finally conquered the substance misuse he'd been struggling with for much of his life. "Friends" co-creator Marta Kaufman, appearing on "Today," recalled speaking to Perry just two weeks earlier. "He was happy and chipper," she said. "... He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

Given that Perry was very public about his drug and alcohol addiction, he tended to take a pragmatic view of his own mortality. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody," he told People while discussing his warts-and-all 2022 memoir. During that interview, Perry also opened up about why he decided to write the book "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" when he did. "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," the actor explained. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

As fans have continued to mourn his loss, read on for a look at some of Matthew Perry's darkest confessions over the years.