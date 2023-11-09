Body Language Expert Breaks Down Ivanka's 'Awkward' Arrival To Trump Trial

Ivanka Trump is the latest in the Trump family to testify in court for Donald Trump's trial, and it seems that Ivanka's usual professional demeanor was thrown off as she appeared out of her element.

In 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James presented a legal case against the former president for overvaluing several of his New York City estates and assets for ten years, per The New Yorker. "Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system. In fact, the very foundation of his purported net worth is rooted in incredible fraud and illegality," she claimed. The lawsuit also named Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and as defendants in the case.

Although she was initially named a defendant, Ivanka's legal ties to the case were dismissed in June 2023, per AP News. So while Ivanka is off the hook in the case, she still had to appear in court to testify in her father's trial regarding the case. Therefore, in November 2023, Ivanka appeared in court and denied knowing of any financial documents involving the alleged overvaluing of Donald's properties, per NBC News. "As I told you, I had no involvement in his statement of financial condition and don't know about the valuations that were taken into account," she said.

While Ivanka seemed prepared in her answers in court, Jess Ponce III — body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." — exclusively told The List that Ivanka didn't seem prepared for the experience when she arrived at court.