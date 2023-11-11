The Story Behind Joe Burrow's Nickname, Joe Shiesty

In addition to his accolades on the field, Joe Burrow has earned a slew of nicknames off the field. The names are almost too long to list and include Joe Cool, Joey Franchise, Smokin' Joe, and Tiger King. While many of those stand out, the name Joe Shiesty is the one that caused a cavalcade of memes.

When asked how he prefers to be addressed, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said he was easygoing. "Just call me Joe," he told reporters in February 2022, leading up to his first appearance in the Super Bowl, per ESPN. "Whatever anybody wants to call me is OK with me," Burrow added.

The number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft may not have a preference, but his teammates do. When asked about their favorite nickname for Burrow, Bengals wide receivers unanimously chose Joe Shiesty. "Cause he don't never wear a Shiesty ski mask, but he play shiesty," one teammate said in a TikTok posted by NFL on CBS. The name for Burrow is borrowed from rapper Pooh Shiesty, who famously sports a ski mask. Pooh Shiesty also uses the adlib "Brr" in his lyrics, and Joe Brr is another nickname for Burrow.

Referring to the Bengals star as Joe Shiesty originated with TikToker Traphousesports, who first used the term in a TikTok in November 2021. "Look at Joe Shiesty, Joe Brr," he said over a clip of a game. After the nickname picked up traction, Burrow opened up about how he felt about it.