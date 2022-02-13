What You Didn't Know About Joe Burrow

If one name has been on everybody's lips ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, it's Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In only his second year as an NFL player, "Joe Cool" has become beloved for his relaxed attitude and unbelievable run of winning games. In one game against the Baltimore Ravens, for example, he set a new Bengals record by throwing a personal best 525 yards.

But before all the fame and glory, Burrow wasn't even the most impressive athlete in his own family. Burrow's dad was a professional football player with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before his long career as a coach, as SI reported. His brothers also played college football, and his grandma broke records on her high school basketball team by scoring 82 points in one match. So the quarterback's sporting excellence came as no surprise to his family, even if football wasn't always the obvious choice. "We thought he was going to be a basketball player," his parents told WKRC-TV, revealing that they're now his biggest supporters and bring a giant stuffed tiger to matches for good luck. They also spoke about their son's popularity, explaining that his "even keel personality" was just "Joe being Joe."

Keep reading to find out more about the breakout star of Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow.