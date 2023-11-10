Matt Damon's Daughters Have Grown Up To Be Stunning

Matt Damon is a proud girl dad. He and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have four daughters – Alexia Barroso from Luciana's previous relationship and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon — and he's loving it. "I never expected to be surrounded by girls, but it's great," he told Today in 2012, quipping, "I'm learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are."

Indeed, he's totally committed to his family, getting his girls' names tattooed on his arm and never spending more than three weeks away from them. "Every decision to make a movie is really up to the family," he told the Kyle & Jackie O Show (via Mail Online). "If it's going to be too disruptive, I just can't do it." And so, his daughters have accompanied him on shoots around the world and have also made the occasional red-carpet appearance, like at the Paris premiere of "Oppenheimer" in 2023. However, the actor is adamant about keeping them out of the spotlight. As he told Fatherly in 2021, he and his wife are working to give them a normal upbringing. "They're growing up with so much more s**t than we have," he mused. "I do feel like travel does mitigate that." Like when he took Isabella to the Philippines with nonprofit water.org. "I think it's about getting them out of their own experience and into the world," he shared. Despite the secrecy, here's everything we do know about Matt Damon's daughters.