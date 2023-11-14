Dominic West Has Had Quite The Transformation

Dominic West was born in the British city of Sheffield, in the South Yorkshire region. One of seven children, his mother was a devotee of local theater, an interest she passed on to him. In fact, he showed an early aptitude for acting and, with his mother's encouragement, began to appear in community theater productions when he was just nine years old.

Fast forward to the present, and West has become one of his homeland's busiest and most respected actors. Ironically, despite his inherent Britishness, West is best known for his roles as Americans in two HBO series: Baltimore police detective Jimmy McNulty in the critically acclaimed crime drama "The Wire," and unfaithful writer Noah Solloway in the provocative drama "The Affair." More recently, West signed on to portray Prince Charles in Netflix's "The Crown," the streamer's hit series dramatizing the lives of Britain's royal family during the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Through it all, West has experienced an array of twists and turns in his acting career and personal life. To find out more, read on for proof that Dominic West has had quite the transformation.