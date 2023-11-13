The Untold Truth Of TikTokers Island Boys

TikTok stars Island Boys became a cultural phenomenon when a short video of their song, "I'm an Island Boy," went viral in October 2021. The clip featured the twin brothers rapping in a pool, and people were immediately struck not only by the song's catchiness but also by the brothers' distinct looks — the face tattoos, the grills, and hairstyles that really cannot be described (but, please, look at the photos below and judge for yourself). The virality of the song led people to use the hashtag #islandboys to do their own versions, which allowed the brothers to further blow up online. Because of the song's success, the brothers made a longer music video for the jam and adopted "Island Boys" as their brand.

While they are together known as the Island Boys, twins Franky and Alex Venegas also perform under the individual rap names of Kodiyakredd (Franky) and Flyysoulja (Alex). There are no official Island Boys albums, as all of their joint work appears on albums credited to only one brother — "17" to Kodiyakedd and "Trendsetters" to Flyysoulja. Both twins also have other singles not on those albums, but neither the group nor either brother's individual projects have had a legitimate hit aside from their one notable tune (and even that one was really only a social media sensation and not a chart success).

Though they have millions of social media followers, Island Boys have been involved in many controversies and have far more haters than they have fans. Here is the untold truth of TikTok's Island Boys.