The Truth About Adam Sandler And Rob Schneider's Friendship

Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider are two of the funniest and most down-to-earth comedians and actors in the business. We'll never forget Schneider chanting, "You can do it," in Sandler's 1998 film, "The Water Boy" from the bleachers. The two men share a rare and special friendship that has lasted over 30 years. The actors' camaraderie dates back to the late 80s when they first met as struggling stand-up comedians attempting to make a name for themselves in the comedy circuit in Los Angeles. Schneider was said to have noticed Sandler's set, and was immediately drawn to him. The two went on to star on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" together, as well as over 15 films.

Schneider told Fatherly in 2021 how he and Sandler remained close friends amid working together all these years. "I think it's making each other laugh. We still surprise each other, in how we can make each other laugh. It's always a challenge. There's a lot of trust. When you're making a movie, you need to trust the people. Trust is there. You want to be around people who know you and don't ask too many questions," Schneider stated. We truly hope these two stay friends for as long as humanly possible as they've been making us belly laugh since we can remember.