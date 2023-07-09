The Shady Side Of Bill Murray

Bill Murray is a true iconoclast in the annals of comedy. The "Saturday Night Live" alum, best known for mega-hit comedies such as "Ghostbusters" and "Groundhog Day," famously has no agent to represent him; instead, producers and directors hoping to lure him to their projects must leave a message on an 800 number. That system has generally worked well for him, but there have been exceptions — like the time he signed on for "Garfield" under the mistaken impression that director Joel Cohen was Joel Coen, co-director of such acclaimed hits as "Fargo," and "No Country for Old Men." Meanwhile, apocryphal stories about him abound, ranging from crashing weddings (typically to the delight of the bride and groom) to popping into strangers' house parties — so many, in fact, that a documentary was made chronicling some of the wildest encounters fans have claimed to have had with him.

Combined with his indelible screen performances, those stories have led to Murray becoming more or less universally beloved for the better part of a career that began in the 1970s. In recent years, however, tales of Murray charming fans with surprise appearances have given way to very different stories, alleging some pretty heinous behavior. In fact, a closer look reveals that some of those stories have been hiding in plain sight for decades, and are only now resurfacing as more serious allegations continue to surround him.

To find out more, keep on reading for a deep dive into the shady side of Bill Murray.

The following article includes allegations of addiction, domestic abuse and sexual assault.