Geena Davis Reveals The Shameful Reason She Was Denied A Huge Role

Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis is beloved by fans for her iconic roles in "Tootsie," "The Accidental Tourist," "A League of Their Own," and more. Davis made headlines after revealing the shameful reason she wasn't cast for a huge role during a recent media interview. The #MeToo movement began in 2017, but Davis has been battling sexism, ageism, and racism in the entertainment industry for years.

Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004. According to the organization's website SeeJane.org, "The institute is the only research-based organization working collaboratively within the entertainment industry to create gender balance, foster inclusion, and reduce negative stereotyping in family entertainment media." The Institute's research has made a significant impact in Hollywood.

The Institute developed a digital tool called Spellcheck for Bias with Signal Analysis and USC's Viterbi School of Engineering. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the software uses artificial intelligence to "analyze scripts and identify characters by gender, race, sexual orientation and gender identity, disability, age, and body type." NBCUniversal did a pilot using the software, resulting in adjustments to 20% of the scripts tested. Davis told THR, "I am heartened by NBCUniversal's commitment and ongoing dedication to systemically improve Latino, Latina, Black, and AAPI representation in their content companywide as well as to incorporate many insights from our Spellcheck for Bias into upcoming productions." It's a good thing Davis is helping Hollywood understand bias; you won't believe why she wasn't cast in a big role!