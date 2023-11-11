The Heartbreaking Details About Tara Lipinski's Personal Life

Tara Lipinski has experienced a lot of success, and it started early on in her life. As a teenager, the figure skater was already collecting gold medals. In 1998, at just 15, she made history by becoming the youngest female skater to win an Olympic gold medal at that time, adding to her World Championships and Grand Prix wins.

However, Lipinski's recent personal history hasn't been as smooth, though it started out on the right foot, though. Lipinski met her other half, sports producer Todd Kapostasy, in May 2015 when she presented his award at the Sports Emmys.

Two years into the relationship, Lipinski and Kapostasy tied the knot before loved ones (including Lipinski's best friend Johnny Weir). When they said "I do," the couple already had a vision of what they wanted their family to look like. Children were definitely in that picture, though they wanted to wait a little before trying. "We don't feel the pressure yet," she told Cosmopolitan in early 2018. "We're mindful, though, of when the Olympics are, for timing purposes!"

For years, all the littles in Lipinski and Kapostasy's household were four-legged. In mid-2021, the family became a little smaller, when the couple had to say goodbye to one of their two chocolate labs, Dublin, who had been undergoing treatment for two different types of cancer since the previous year. "He's brought me so much happiness and is one of the best things about this family," Lipinski opened up on Instagram. What many didn't know was that Lipinski had also been facing other deep personal losses.