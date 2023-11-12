Signs Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Marriage May Not Last

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first fell in love in the early 2000s, becoming one of Hollywood's hottest couples at the time. The two worked together on the film "Gigli," and while the movie proved to be a disappointment in the box office, their red-hot romance was anything but. However, the timing for "Bennifer" just wasn't right. About a year after getting engaged, they ended up parting ways. "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," a rep for the "Waiting for Tonight" singer said at the time (via People magazine).

Lopez and Affleck would go on to find love with other people and start families of their own. But in 2021, the two found their way back to one another. Rumors that they were rekindling their romance surfaced around the same time that J.Lo ended things with Alex Rodriguez. From Lopez being spotted arriving at Affleck's home in Los Angeles to their not-so-secret getaway to Montana, they didn't waste much time launching "Bennifer 2.0." About two months later, they went Instagram official when they shared a kiss on her birthday post. In April 2022, Lopez confirmed that she and Affleck were engaged for a second time. Five months later, they exchanged vows.

While Lopez and Affleck seem to be happy about giving their love a second chance, there are definitely some signs that things might just not last.