The One Cosmetic Procedure Kelly Osbourne Admits To Getting

For years, rumors have swirled that Kelly Osbourne had major work done in order to transform her appearance. "The Osbournes" alum vehemently denied these accusations back in 2010. "I'm so angry there are rumours going around that I've had fillers in my lips, or liposuction on my legs," she wrote in an article for Closer magazine at the time (via Cosmopolitan).

Over a decade later, Osbourne was still going on the defensive against skeptics who questioned why her look had changed so dramatically. "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video posted in 2021. "And I've not had plastic surgery," she said in the video. While the reality star denied going under the knife, she did mention a few procedures she underwent.

The following year, Osbourne was once again facing heat from fans who were incredulous about her appearance. In August, after appearing on "The Masked Singer," Osbourne showed off her figure in a black rhinestone dress on Instagram. Multiple followers hurled allegations in the comment section. "Major plastic surgery. Lol," one Instagram user wrote. "What plastic surgery can do for ppl," another commented. Osbourne actually took time to respond to multiple followers, and the next month she went on the record about what cosmetic procedures she had undergone.

Osbourne was transparent when speaking about the work she had done to her face. "I've never had any procedure like plastic surgery," she told the Daily Mail in September. "I've done Botox, that's it." She has, however, had surgery to help shed pounds.