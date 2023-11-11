The One Cosmetic Procedure Kelly Osbourne Admits To Getting
For years, rumors have swirled that Kelly Osbourne had major work done in order to transform her appearance. "The Osbournes" alum vehemently denied these accusations back in 2010. "I'm so angry there are rumours going around that I've had fillers in my lips, or liposuction on my legs," she wrote in an article for Closer magazine at the time (via Cosmopolitan).
Over a decade later, Osbourne was still going on the defensive against skeptics who questioned why her look had changed so dramatically. "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video posted in 2021. "And I've not had plastic surgery," she said in the video. While the reality star denied going under the knife, she did mention a few procedures she underwent.
The following year, Osbourne was once again facing heat from fans who were incredulous about her appearance. In August, after appearing on "The Masked Singer," Osbourne showed off her figure in a black rhinestone dress on Instagram. Multiple followers hurled allegations in the comment section. "Major plastic surgery. Lol," one Instagram user wrote. "What plastic surgery can do for ppl," another commented. Osbourne actually took time to respond to multiple followers, and the next month she went on the record about what cosmetic procedures she had undergone.
Osbourne was transparent when speaking about the work she had done to her face. "I've never had any procedure like plastic surgery," she told the Daily Mail in September. "I've done Botox, that's it." She has, however, had surgery to help shed pounds.
Kelly Osbourne is open about her weight-loss surgery
Kelly Osbourne said she has not had surgery on her face, and says the main reason she looks so different from before is because of her significant weight loss. "It's just the shape of my face!" she told the Daily Mail in September. The television personality has been open about having gastric sleeve surgery. "And everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made," she added.
In 2020, Osbourne was candid about the stomach procedure that helped her lose 85 pounds in two years. "I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***," she said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast at the time (via E!). Osbourne unabashedly spoke about the surgery, but also was vocal that the gastric sleeve was only one contributing factor to her weight loss. "All it does is move you in the right direction," she added.
Dramatic weight loss was once again a hot topic surrounding Osbourne after she gave birth to her first child in January. Fans on Instagram accused the "Fashion Police" correspondent of using a surrogate. "There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat-shamed," she responded (via Entertainment Tonight). While she had yet to have plastic surgery, Osbourne had not ruled out the idea altogether.
This would make Kelly Osbourne get plastic surgery
When defending herself against cosmetic surgery rumors in her piece for Closer in 2010, Kelly Osbourne mentioned that the only time she visited a plastic surgeon was when she accompanied her mom, Sharon Osbourne, to see the doctor. However, Kelly said she had not closed the door on the prospect of going under the knife in the future. "I wouldn't rule it out when I'm older," she wrote (via Cosmopolitan).
While Kelly had adamantly denied allegations that she had plastic surgery done, she had no issues with her mother choosing to go under the knife. "I know that it's what she wants, so if it makes her happy, I support her in what she does," the "Project Runway: Junior" judge told Extra in 2019.
Perhaps part of Kelly's reasoning for avoiding plastic surgery stems from complications Sharon has suffered. In 2019, the Osbourne matriarch discussed how her face negatively responded to one procedure. "It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy were like 'Why are you snarling at me?'" Sharon said while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
As mentioned, Kelly would consider getting cosmetic surgery as she ages. The reality star had previously mentioned scenarios where that would be the case. "My boobs will never be introduced to my bellybutton," she told Yahoo! Life in 2016. "I am pro, pro, pro surgery, but for the right reasons."