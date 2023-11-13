What Meghan Markle's Exes Have Said About Her

Sure, Meghan Markle was already a famous actor before becoming a duchess, but her marriage to Prince Harry shaped her into one of the most recognizable people in the world. The pair was splashed across global headlines following their 2018 wedding, and again in 2020 after announcing their decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated stateside, fans continued to dissect Harry's fractured relationship with his father and brother, at times even blaming Meghan for the perceived familial schism. And in the wake of the couple's failed Spotify deal, there's been extra scrutiny on their marriage. "It's been a challenging time," a source told Us Weekly in August. That said, Harry and Meghan continue to put on a united front. "Their relationship has challenges, but they are 100 percent committed to making their marriage work," the insider added.

With all the attention on their marriage, we can't help but think back to Meghan's previous relationships and what went wrong. Unlike Harry, the former "Suits" star was married once before — to film producer Trevor Engelson — and the breakup wasn't amicable. According to the Mirror, Engelson was reportedly "blindsided" by Meghan's request to divorce, and it took him years to get over her. "He's a good guy but Meghan crushed him when she demanded a divorce," the source explained. Here's what Engelson and Meghan's other exes had to say about her.