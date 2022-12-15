Troubling Details About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Come To Light

One of the most shocking and talked-about moments in royal family history proved to be the event that we all came to know as "Megxit." In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shared the surprising news that they would be leaving London. In the Instagram post, Meghan and Harry revealed they had decided to "make a transition" following "many months of reflection and internal discussions."

They continued, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." The two opted to move to sunny Los Angeles, hoping to begin their new lives with their son, Archie. (At the time, their daughter Lilibet was not yet born.) "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life," an insider shared. "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path."

But, of course, the duo has still been making headlines since they left London. Meghan and Harry have been busy living outside the royal spotlight, but that hasn't stopped them from completely removing themselves from the public eye. According to Forbes, the couple signed a massive deal with Netflix that would earn them $100 million for a five-year contract, which included a bombshell documentary. And the two have been earning their money by spilling plenty of secrets about their royal falling out.