Troubling Details About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Come To Light
One of the most shocking and talked-about moments in royal family history proved to be the event that we all came to know as "Megxit." In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shared the surprising news that they would be leaving London. In the Instagram post, Meghan and Harry revealed they had decided to "make a transition" following "many months of reflection and internal discussions."
They continued, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." The two opted to move to sunny Los Angeles, hoping to begin their new lives with their son, Archie. (At the time, their daughter Lilibet was not yet born.) "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life," an insider shared. "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path."
But, of course, the duo has still been making headlines since they left London. Meghan and Harry have been busy living outside the royal spotlight, but that hasn't stopped them from completely removing themselves from the public eye. According to Forbes, the couple signed a massive deal with Netflix that would earn them $100 million for a five-year contract, which included a bombshell documentary. And the two have been earning their money by spilling plenty of secrets about their royal falling out.
Prince Harry reveals family falling out
Prince Harry isn't skimping on the tough details leading up to his royal exit with wife Meghan Markle. According to Page Six, Harry spoke about the tough decision to leave and how it caused a lot of drama with his brother, Prince William, in particular. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and just take it all in," Harry confessed in the bombshell Netflix docuseries, "Harry and Meghan." Harry also noted that the "saddest" part of the ordeal was the "wedge" that ii's placed between him and William.
To add even more fuel to the fire, Harry also accused the palace of sharing details of their exit (via Page Six). The father of two explained that the leak came via the "contents of [a] letter" from his father. "He said, 'I can't do anything unless you put it in writing.' So I put it in writing," Harry explained. "I sent him emails on the first, second and third of January," he added, stating that he offered to relinquish his and Meghan's title if things wouldn't work. When the news hit the tabloids a few days later, Harry said "that was the giveaway" that the palace leaked the info.
According to Cosmopolitan, Harry and Meghan's docuseries features six episodes and we're sure there are plenty more bombshells to come.