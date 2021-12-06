Everything We Know About Lilibet Diana As She Turns Six Months Old

Six months have certainly flown by since the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana! The second child — and first daughter — of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California. And if you're wondering where her name came from, the Sussexes opted to name her "after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," while "her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales" (per Archewell).

Issuing a statement on the birth of their daughter, the Sussexes wrote, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," adding that "[s]he is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." They then thanked supporters for their "continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

As the youngest sibling, Lili has been welcomed with open arms by older brother Archie. In fact, an insider told Us Weekly that Archie "absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses" on top of "[holding] her with the help of his parents." Now, as she reaches the half-year mark, there's a lot to unravel regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child.