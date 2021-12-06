Everything We Know About Lilibet Diana As She Turns Six Months Old
Six months have certainly flown by since the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana! The second child — and first daughter — of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California. And if you're wondering where her name came from, the Sussexes opted to name her "after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," while "her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales" (per Archewell).
Issuing a statement on the birth of their daughter, the Sussexes wrote, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," adding that "[s]he is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." They then thanked supporters for their "continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
As the youngest sibling, Lili has been welcomed with open arms by older brother Archie. In fact, an insider told Us Weekly that Archie "absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses" on top of "[holding] her with the help of his parents." Now, as she reaches the half-year mark, there's a lot to unravel regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child.
This is what you need to know about Lilibet Diana
Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not released any photographs with Lilibet Diana just yet, the two certainly have no problem gushing over their sweet second-born and her big milestones! In a November appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Meghan opened up about her daughter and revealed that she's begun teething. And, with Christmas quickly approaching, Lili has officially lived through her first Halloween and Thanksgiving — though she didn't seem to be a fan of the spooktacular holiday.
"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan stated on "Ellen" (via People). The Duchess of Sussex noted that, while Archie dressed up as a dinosaur for "not even five minutes," Lili went as a skunk "like Flower from 'Bambi.'" But unlike the stench of a skunk, Lili doesn't seem to have a stinky attitude. Prince Harry noted in a separate media appearance that she's "very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy" (per Hello!)
Lili even made her media debut in Meghan's children's book, "The Bench." According to People, she's pictured in a sling alongside the duchess in the book's final illustration, while Prince Harry and Archie are seen feeding chickens together. And who knows — someday Lili may ascend from sling to the throne, as she is currently ranked number eight in the line of succession.