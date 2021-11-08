Will The First Photo Of Lilibet Diana Be Released By Harry And Meghan On Christmas?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple said in a statement posted to the Archewell website. However, Meghan and Harry chose not to share a photo of their newborn at the time, and, as of November 8, they still haven't.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a possible pic of the newborn in Meghan's 40x40 video that was posted on the Archewell website on Meghan's 40th birthday, according to Marie Claire, but outside of that blurry, split-second moment, baby Lili has never been seen in public. Since moving to the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been notoriously private, and haven't shared many photos and videos of their son, Archie, either. And while just about every royal watcher is wondering what baby Lili looks like, we have no idea when Harry and Meghan will share her with the world — officially. However, one royal expert believes that the duke and duchess may decide to introduce Lili on Christmas. Keep reading to learn more.