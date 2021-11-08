Will The First Photo Of Lilibet Diana Be Released By Harry And Meghan On Christmas?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple said in a statement posted to the Archewell website. However, Meghan and Harry chose not to share a photo of their newborn at the time, and, as of November 8, they still haven't.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted a possible pic of the newborn in Meghan's 40x40 video that was posted on the Archewell website on Meghan's 40th birthday, according to Marie Claire, but outside of that blurry, split-second moment, baby Lili has never been seen in public. Since moving to the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been notoriously private, and haven't shared many photos and videos of their son, Archie, either. And while just about every royal watcher is wondering what baby Lili looks like, we have no idea when Harry and Meghan will share her with the world — officially. However, one royal expert believes that the duke and duchess may decide to introduce Lili on Christmas. Keep reading to learn more.
Meghan and Harry will likely share Lilibet's first photo for a 'milestone event,' royal expert says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be planning to share the first photo of Lilibet Diana on a special day — perhaps even on Christmas — a royal expert suggests. "The more you protect somebody from the public gaze, the more some people in the public are desperate to be able to see her," Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express. "Somewhere along the line, they will probably want to issue a photo and let everyone see her and whether that's connected to Christmas or some other milestone event, we'll just have to wait and see, I think," he added.
And, if you have been waiting for the paparazzi to snag the first pic of baby Lili, well, you probably shouldn't count on it. "A lot of people have decided that it is kind of not worth the hassle. It is not worth the fall-out that comes from it. If you get the pictures of them, they are gonna try and sue you no matter what happens, no matter where you were, no matter if you were in the most legal, public place on the planet," CEO of London Entertainment Giles Harrison told the Daily Beast in October. That said, when it comes to seeing baby Lilibet for the first time, it seems that the ball is totally in Harry and Meghan's court.