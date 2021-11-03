Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Broke Royal Protocol When Lilibet Diana Was Born. Here's How

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took it upon themselves to share the news of the birth of their daughter with the world, forgoing the royal tradition of the queen making the initial announcement, according to Express. Moreover, that official announcement is usually made straight after the child is born, but Meghan and Harry actually waited two days before sharing the news. Of course, this isn't much of a surprise, given the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the royal family long before Lilibet Diana was born, but it does seem to suggest that Harry and Meghan are very much working on their own time now.

Just after Lili's arrival, royal watchers started wondering if and when she would be introduced to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. However, it seems as though the duke and duchess had no plans to travel across the pond with their newest little one, and opted for a video call with the queen, according to People magazine. There has also been a great deal of speculation about when — and where — Lili will be christened. According to the Daily Mail, Harry supposedly wanted to have her christened at Windsor, not unlike her older brother, Archie. And while the couple may or may not want to do something more traditional — and in line with royal protocol — when it comes to Lili's christening, a spokesperson revealed that nothing has been finalized, according to Us Weekly.