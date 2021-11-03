Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Broke Royal Protocol When Lilibet Diana Was Born. Here's How
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child back in June. The Duke and Duchess announced the birth of Lilibet Diana on the Archewell website, and included the baby's birth details as well as a personal message. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the latter read. Meghan and Harry chose not to share a photo of their newborn, and still have not posted any pictures of her.
Lili has been growing up in Montecito, California, where he parents moved before she was born. She will not know a life living in the UK like her big brother did. Additionally, Archie and Lili were not given royal titles, and will not be working members of the royal family when they get older, setting them apart from their first cousin Prince George. Interestingly, however, there appears to be one thing that may have been overlooked. Harry and Meghan actually broke royal protocol when Lili was born. Keep reading to find out how.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing things their own way
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took it upon themselves to share the news of the birth of their daughter with the world, forgoing the royal tradition of the queen making the initial announcement, according to Express. Moreover, that official announcement is usually made straight after the child is born, but Meghan and Harry actually waited two days before sharing the news. Of course, this isn't much of a surprise, given the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the royal family long before Lilibet Diana was born, but it does seem to suggest that Harry and Meghan are very much working on their own time now.
Just after Lili's arrival, royal watchers started wondering if and when she would be introduced to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. However, it seems as though the duke and duchess had no plans to travel across the pond with their newest little one, and opted for a video call with the queen, according to People magazine. There has also been a great deal of speculation about when — and where — Lili will be christened. According to the Daily Mail, Harry supposedly wanted to have her christened at Windsor, not unlike her older brother, Archie. And while the couple may or may not want to do something more traditional — and in line with royal protocol — when it comes to Lili's christening, a spokesperson revealed that nothing has been finalized, according to Us Weekly.