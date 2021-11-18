How Did Archie Really React To Meghan Markle's Children's Book?
Can we just take a moment to appreciate Archie? The adorable toddler, born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As a royal, Archie — born in May 2019 — currently stands seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, even though he technically isn't a prince.
Regardless of such, Archie has now moved across the pond to sunny Southern California, where he resides with his parents and baby sister Lilibet, who made her debut in June. "I think it's just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H [Harry] and I: 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting,'" Meghan quipped about the change during her November 18 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, per People.
A truly tight-knit family, the Duchess of Sussex has even enshrined the household in her latest children's book, and Archie had the sweetest reaction to it.
Archie loved Meghan Markle's book
In a surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Meghan Markle appeared to a highly positive reaction from the crowd where she discussed her early acting days, her family Halloween plans, and her children's book, "The Bench." During her appearance, she revealed that son Archie took a gander at the book and even recognized himself and the family pets through the illustrations!
"On that first page you open and you see our dogs and he goes, 'That's Pula! That's Guy!'" Meghan stated, noting "[Archie] does" realize he's featured in the book as well, per People. The book, which Meghan refers to as "a sweet love story between a family," was actually initially penned "as a poem for [Prince Harry] on Father's Day." Meghan confirmed, "It was about my observation of him and him being a dad." She further added, "I made sure that all of those pieces of it, especially the softer side of masculinity, the softer side of fatherhood, were all in there."
Who knows, maybe Archie will collab on a book with his famous parents one day! Perhaps about the pet chickens (pictured above), he loves so much?