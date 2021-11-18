How Did Archie Really React To Meghan Markle's Children's Book?

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Archie? The adorable toddler, born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As a royal, Archie — born in May 2019 — currently stands seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, even though he technically isn't a prince.

Regardless of such, Archie has now moved across the pond to sunny Southern California, where he resides with his parents and baby sister Lilibet, who made her debut in June. "I think it's just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H [Harry] and I: 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting,'" Meghan quipped about the change during her November 18 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, per People.

A truly tight-knit family, the Duchess of Sussex has even enshrined the household in her latest children's book, and Archie had the sweetest reaction to it.